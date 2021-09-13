iliad (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) Stock Rating Lowered by New Street Research

iliad (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) was downgraded by investment analysts at New Street Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ILIAF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of iliad in a report on Monday, June 7th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of iliad in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of iliad from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of ILIAF stock remained flat at $$202.00 during trading on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.51. iliad has a one year low of $147.25 and a one year high of $215.75.

iliad SA provides integrated fixed and mobile telecommunications services in France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers VoIP, IPTV, and flat-rate calling plans, as well as Freebox, a multiservice box on ADSL. As of December 31, 2020, it had 20 million subscribers in France and 7.2 million subscribers in Italy.

