Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 28.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 5,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. Barclays lowered Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.88.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $218.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.24. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.14 and a 52-week high of $242.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.14%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.