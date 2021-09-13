Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,345 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.07% of Illinois Tool Works worth $50,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 171.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 539,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,765,000 after purchasing an additional 340,798 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 978,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,655,000 after buying an additional 251,114 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,778,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 25.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,093,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,229,000 after purchasing an additional 224,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 16.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,202,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,318,000 after buying an additional 171,323 shares in the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.88.

ITW stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $219.68. 6,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,049. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $228.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.08. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.14 and a 52-week high of $242.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 65.14%.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

