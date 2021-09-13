Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $402.60.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $458.21 on Monday. Illumina has a twelve month low of $260.42 and a twelve month high of $555.77. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $483.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $438.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.59, for a total value of $257,421.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.95, for a total transaction of $143,685.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,881 shares of company stock worth $1,873,334. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the second quarter worth about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 90.5% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 165.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 1,580.0% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 84 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

