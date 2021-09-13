Image Scan (LON:IGE) Stock Price Up 29.2%

Image Scan Holdings Plc (LON:IGE)’s share price rose 29.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.88 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.10 ($0.04). Approximately 2,341,430 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 804% from the average daily volume of 259,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.40 ($0.03).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2.59 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.23 million and a PE ratio of -15.50.

About Image Scan (LON:IGE)

Image Scan Holdings Plc manufactures and sells portable X-ray systems for security and counter terrorism applications in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Its security products include portable systems, such as ThreatScan-LS1, ThreatScan-LS3, and ThreatScan-LSC X-ray systems; mail and baggage screening products, including AXIS-CXi cabinet based x-ray systems and AXIS conveyor systems; AXIS archway systems walk-through metal detectors; and vehicle screening systems which includes SVXi, ThreatScan, and ThreatSpect software X-ray systems for high security building and facility, explosive ordnance disposal, border control and custom, mass transit locations, stadia and events, and mail room screening applications.

