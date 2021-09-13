IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.86.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IMAX. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on IMAX from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on IMAX from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered IMAX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of IMAX stock traded up $1.23 on Monday, reaching $16.58. The stock had a trading volume of 65,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,688. IMAX has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $25.05. The company has a market cap of $984.79 million, a P/E ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.67.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $50.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.79 million. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 22.38% and a negative net margin of 50.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 475.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that IMAX will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of IMAX by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 16,201 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMAX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of IMAX during the 1st quarter valued at $2,344,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in IMAX by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,307,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of IMAX by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

