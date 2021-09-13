IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Stock Price Up 8%

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)’s stock price rose 8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.62 and last traded at $16.58. Approximately 26,084 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 850,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.35.

IMAX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut IMAX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.60 to $18.60 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on IMAX from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut IMAX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.86.

The firm has a market capitalization of $990.73 million, a PE ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.67.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $50.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.79 million. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 22.38% and a negative net margin of 50.56%. The business’s revenue was up 475.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that IMAX Co. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMAX. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of IMAX by 31.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of IMAX by 23.3% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX in the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX in the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX in the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

