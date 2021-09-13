IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Hits New 12-Month High at $49.25

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.25 and last traded at $49.25, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.25.

IMIAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IMI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.06.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.6414 per share. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. IMI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

About IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY)

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

