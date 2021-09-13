Impossible Finance (IF) Price Reaches $2.43 on Top Exchanges

Impossible Finance (CURRENCY:IF) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Impossible Finance has a total market cap of $14.61 million and $469,841.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Impossible Finance has traded down 24.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Impossible Finance coin can now be purchased for about $2.43 or 0.00005493 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.86 or 0.00080929 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.10 or 0.00122079 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.31 or 0.00174457 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,368.79 or 1.00121867 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,155.10 or 0.07119742 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.69 or 0.00922245 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Impossible Finance Profile

Impossible Finance’s total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins. Impossible Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

