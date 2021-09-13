Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $126.20.

NARI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Inari Medical from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inari Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

In related news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 5,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $410,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,621,572. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donald B. Milder sold 7,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $567,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,085 shares of company stock valued at $17,666,028 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NARI. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Inari Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NARI opened at $79.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.76 and a beta of 2.15. Inari Medical has a 52-week low of $58.66 and a 52-week high of $127.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.40.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Inari Medical had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $63.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 149.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Inari Medical will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

