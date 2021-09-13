Indexed Finance 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $78,891.00 (NDX)

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 13th. Indexed Finance has a market cap of $2.53 million and $78,891.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.96 or 0.00006562 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.63 or 0.00079060 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.47 or 0.00123090 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.96 or 0.00175212 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45,087.02 or 1.00047353 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,247.30 or 0.07205700 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $418.85 or 0.00929415 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002947 BTC.

About Indexed Finance

Indexed Finance was first traded on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

