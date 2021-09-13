Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) will announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Infinera’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is $0.00. Infinera reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infinera will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Infinera.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Infinera had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $338.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS.

INFN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of INFN opened at $8.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.78. Infinera has a twelve month low of $5.78 and a twelve month high of $11.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 1.20.

In other news, Director Christine Bucklin sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $229,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,104.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,497 shares in the company, valued at $212,144.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,447 shares of company stock worth $258,855. Corporate insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Infinera during the first quarter worth $59,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinera during the second quarter worth $102,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Infinera during the second quarter worth $106,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinera during the second quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Infinera by 44.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

