Infinitecoin (IFC) Market Cap Hits $14.28 Million

Infinitecoin (CURRENCY:IFC) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Infinitecoin has a total market cap of $14.28 million and approximately $66.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Infinitecoin has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar. One Infinitecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000177 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000037 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Infinitecoin

Infinitecoin (IFC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,595,753,019 coins. Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Infinitecoin is https://reddit.com/r/infinitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Infinitecoin is www.infiniteco.in

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinitecoin (IFC) is a peer-to-peer open source cryptocurrency that is based on Litecoin (which was in turn inspired by Bitcoin), except that it will have 1142.86 times as many coins, and the difficulty with which coins are produced is adjusted more frequently. “

Buying and Selling Infinitecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinitecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Infinitecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Infinitecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

