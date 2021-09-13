Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Holdings Lessened by Polaris Capital Management LLC

Polaris Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,927,404 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 724,300 shares during the period. Infosys comprises approximately 5.4% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of Infosys worth $167,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Infosys by 319.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Infosys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Infosys by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Infosys by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 54.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. 16.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Infosys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.97.

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $22.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $97.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.24. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $12.68 and a 52 week high of $24.14.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 19.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

