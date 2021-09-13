Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Vertical Research raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.13.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Shares of IR stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.20. 71,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,327,599. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.35 and its 200-day moving average is $49.45. The company has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Ingersoll Rand has a fifty-two week low of $34.02 and a fifty-two week high of $55.24.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $2,290,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,305,661.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $2,907,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,740.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter worth $1,752,644,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1,560.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,554,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,427,553,000 after acquiring an additional 16,497,616 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 208.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,891,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $567,715,000 after acquiring an additional 15,469,364 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter worth $297,903,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 182.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,926,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,089,950,000 after purchasing an additional 7,702,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.