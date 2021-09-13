Ink Protocol (XNK) 1-Day Volume Reaches $294.00

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One Ink Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ink Protocol has traded 23.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ink Protocol has a market capitalization of $627,638.12 and $294.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ink Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00060877 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002794 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.03 or 0.00151501 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00013669 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000393 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00043056 BTC.

Ink Protocol Profile

Ink Protocol (CRYPTO:XNK) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2018. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 coins. The official message board for Ink Protocol is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The official website for Ink Protocol is paywithink.com . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Developed by Listia, Ink Protocol is a P2P (Peer to Peer) marketplace. It is a platform that allows the participants to buy or sell goods between them (similar to e-bay or Amazon) using a cryptocurrency as a medium for payment. Ink Protocol has developed a reputation mechanism in orders to rate the sellers. In addition, a mobile app is available for the users' devices. The Ink Protocol token (XNK) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token and it is the exclusive medium of payment when buying goods on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ink Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.