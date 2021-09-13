InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Stock Price Down 6.6%

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)’s stock price traded down 6.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $127.02 and last traded at $127.10. 8,982 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 714,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.14.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of InMode from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of InMode from $92.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of InMode from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of InMode from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.97 and its 200-day moving average is $93.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.33 and a beta of 1.88.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. InMode had a net margin of 44.34% and a return on equity of 45.87%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of InMode by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,362 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in InMode by 2.7% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in InMode by 83.2% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 348 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in InMode by 0.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,800 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in InMode by 8.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

