Innova (INN) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $101.00

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 13th. One Innova coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0450 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Innova has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. Innova has a market capitalization of $310,656.08 and approximately $101.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innova Coin Profile

INN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Innova

