Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (NYSEARCA:XDSQ) Shares Up 0.3%

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (NYSEARCA:XDSQ)’s stock price shot up 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.21 and last traded at $28.17. 1,964 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 5,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.08.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.77.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly during the second quarter valued at $278,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly during the second quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly during the second quarter valued at $533,000.

