Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Analysts predict that Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Inotiv’s earnings. Inotiv reported earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, December 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Inotiv will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.77 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Inotiv.

Get Inotiv alerts:

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Inotiv had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.51%.

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Inotiv in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Inotiv stock opened at $31.50 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. Inotiv has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $32.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.32 million, a PE ratio of -78.75 and a beta of 2.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Inotiv by 0.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 83,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Inotiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Inotiv in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inotiv in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Inotiv by 2,350.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. 20.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inotiv Company Profile

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inotiv (NOTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inotiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inotiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.