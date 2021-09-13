Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX)’s share price traded down 1.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.93 and last traded at $0.98. 3,245,613 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 6,424,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $115.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INPX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Inpixon by 121,701,700.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,217,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,017 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Inpixon in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Inpixon by 29.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 429,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 96,844 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Inpixon in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Inpixon by 1,055.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 561,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 512,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Inpixon engages in the provision of indoor positioning and data analytics services. It operates through the Indoor Positioning Analytics and Infrastructure segments. The Indoor Positioning Analytics segment includes Inpixon’s proprietary products and services delivered on premise or in the cloud as well as hosted software-as-a-service based solutions.

