InsaneCoin (INSN) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.00

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 13th. One InsaneCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, InsaneCoin has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. InsaneCoin has a market cap of $150,253.80 and $6.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get InsaneCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.24 or 0.00438281 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004594 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002464 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00007050 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $509.12 or 0.01131290 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000064 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About InsaneCoin

InsaneCoin (CRYPTO:INSN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 25,733,686 coins. InsaneCoin’s official website is insane.network . InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insane Coin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. The Insane Coin moved to a new blockchain in order to support new features like Masternodes, POS v3, Darksend, Adaptive block sizes, VRX and more. “

InsaneCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade InsaneCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InsaneCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for InsaneCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InsaneCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.