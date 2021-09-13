Insider Buying: American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) CFO Buys 4,000 Shares of Stock

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,080.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of AOUT traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.25. 226,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,818. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.06. The company has a market capitalization of $341.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.24 and a 12 month high of $36.62.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $60.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. American Outdoor Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that American Outdoor Brands, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AOUT. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in American Outdoor Brands during the first quarter worth about $35,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in American Outdoor Brands during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in American Outdoor Brands during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in American Outdoor Brands during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in American Outdoor Brands during the second quarter worth about $83,000. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AOUT shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

