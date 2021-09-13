Insider Buying: Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) Major Shareholder Purchases 6,899 Shares of Stock

Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) major shareholder Sam Levinson purchased 6,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.98 per share, for a total transaction of $227,529.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Sam Levinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Sam Levinson purchased 5,000 shares of Capital Senior Living stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.93 per share, for a total transaction of $149,650.00.

On Thursday, August 26th, Sam Levinson acquired 1,482 shares of Capital Senior Living stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.36 per share, with a total value of $50,921.52.

On Monday, August 23rd, Sam Levinson acquired 8,699 shares of Capital Senior Living stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.05 per share, with a total value of $296,200.95.

On Thursday, August 19th, Sam Levinson acquired 1,257 shares of Capital Senior Living stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.51 per share, with a total value of $40,865.07.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Sam Levinson acquired 336 shares of Capital Senior Living stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.42 per share, with a total value of $10,221.12.

Shares of CSU stock traded down $2.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.06. 33,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,801. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.10. Capital Senior Living Co. has a 52 week low of $7.35 and a 52 week high of $58.94.

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $23.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($5.18) by $28.67. The company had revenue of $57.54 million for the quarter.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Capital Senior Living from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Capital Senior Living by 503.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Capital Senior Living in the 2nd quarter valued at about $405,000. Clayton Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Senior Living by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 141,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Capital Senior Living in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Senior Living by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. 33.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capital Senior Living

Capital Senior Living Corp. engages in the operation of senior housing communities. Its senior living options include independent living, assisted living, and memory care. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

