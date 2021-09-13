Insider Buying: Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Senior Officer Acquires 7,000 Shares of Stock

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Senior Officer Jeffrey Frederick Macoun acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$27.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$189,896.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$189,896.

Shares of TSE GWO traded up C$0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching C$39.28. The company had a trading volume of 132,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,477. The stock has a market cap of C$36.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.23. The company has a quick ratio of 22.33, a current ratio of 26.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$38.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$36.23. Great-West Lifeco Inc. has a 12 month low of C$25.17 and a 12 month high of C$39.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.438 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is 50.39%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$39.00 price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “market perfom” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Great-West Lifeco to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$39.36.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

