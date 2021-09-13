Insider Buying: Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Director Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Director Chris P. Rader bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.87 per share, for a total transaction of $36,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

HBCP stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $36.90. 19,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,125. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.71 and a 12 month high of $39.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.04 million, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.78.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 36.08% and a return on equity of 13.43%. As a group, research analysts expect that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Home Bancorp by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Home Bancorp during the first quarter worth $430,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Bancorp by 12.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,343,000 after buying an additional 13,235 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

