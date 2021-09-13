Insider Buying: Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) Senior Officer Acquires 641 Shares of Stock

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) Senior Officer Jeffrey Crystal acquired 641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$29.20 per share, with a total value of C$18,717.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 41,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,210,924.

TSE ITP traded down C$0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching C$29.23. 81,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,645. The stock has a market cap of C$1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.63, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$29.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$28.77. Intertape Polymer Group Inc. has a 1 year low of C$14.30 and a 1 year high of C$32.88.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ITP shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Intertape Polymer Group to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Cormark lifted their target price on Intertape Polymer Group to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Intertape Polymer Group to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$39.72.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

