Insider Buying: Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) Senior Officer Acquires 641 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2021

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) Senior Officer Jeffrey Crystal acquired 641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$29.20 per share, with a total value of C$18,717.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 41,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,210,924.

TSE ITP traded down C$0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching C$29.23. 81,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,645. The stock has a market cap of C$1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.63, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$29.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$28.77. Intertape Polymer Group Inc. has a 1 year low of C$14.30 and a 1 year high of C$32.88.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ITP shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Intertape Polymer Group to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Cormark lifted their target price on Intertape Polymer Group to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Intertape Polymer Group to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$39.72.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

