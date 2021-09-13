Insider Buying: Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Major Shareholder Acquires 209,084 Shares of Stock

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab bought 209,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $3,311,890.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Holdings B.V. Jab also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 7th, Holdings B.V. Jab purchased 382,350 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.28 per share, for a total transaction of $5,842,308.00.
- On Thursday, September 2nd, Holdings B.V. Jab purchased 103,529 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,732,040.17.
- On Monday, August 30th, Holdings B.V. Jab purchased 42,873 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.93 per share, for a total transaction of $725,839.89.
- On Friday, August 27th, Holdings B.V. Jab purchased 131,562 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.98 per share, for a total transaction of $2,233,922.76.
- On Wednesday, August 25th, Holdings B.V. Jab bought 356,680 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,059,993.20.
- On Thursday, August 19th, Holdings B.V. Jab bought 234,748 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.39 per share, for a total transaction of $3,378,023.72.
Shares of NASDAQ:DNUT traded down $0.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.34. 673,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,824,117. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.82 and a 1-year high of $21.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.29.
Several brokerages recently commented on DNUT. Truist reduced their target price on Krispy Kreme from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. HSBC assumed coverage on Krispy Kreme in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Krispy Kreme from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Krispy Kreme currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.39.
About Krispy Kreme
Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.
Featured Story: Forex
Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.