Insider Buying: Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Major Shareholder Acquires 209,084 Shares of Stock

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab bought 209,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $3,311,890.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Holdings B.V. Jab also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Holdings B.V. Jab purchased 382,350 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.28 per share, for a total transaction of $5,842,308.00.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Holdings B.V. Jab purchased 103,529 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,732,040.17.

On Monday, August 30th, Holdings B.V. Jab purchased 42,873 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.93 per share, for a total transaction of $725,839.89.

On Friday, August 27th, Holdings B.V. Jab purchased 131,562 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.98 per share, for a total transaction of $2,233,922.76.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Holdings B.V. Jab bought 356,680 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,059,993.20.

On Thursday, August 19th, Holdings B.V. Jab bought 234,748 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.39 per share, for a total transaction of $3,378,023.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNUT traded down $0.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.34. 673,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,824,117. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.82 and a 1-year high of $21.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.29.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $341.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.29 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DNUT. Truist reduced their target price on Krispy Kreme from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. HSBC assumed coverage on Krispy Kreme in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Krispy Kreme from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Krispy Kreme currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.39.

About Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

