Insider Buying: Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) Insider Buys 20 Shares of Stock

Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) insider Tony Wood purchased 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 731 ($9.55) per share, for a total transaction of £146.20 ($191.01).

Tony Wood also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Tony Wood purchased 34 shares of Meggitt stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 441 ($5.76) per share, for a total transaction of £149.94 ($195.90).

Shares of LON MGGT opened at GBX 732 ($9.56) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 651.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 538.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.72 billion and a PE ratio of 97.55. Meggitt PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 245.10 ($3.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 846 ($11.05).

Several research firms recently commented on MGGT. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Meggitt from GBX 491 ($6.41) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Meggitt from GBX 455 ($5.94) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Thursday, June 24th. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Meggitt to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 750 ($9.80) in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 597.50 ($7.81).

About Meggitt

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

