Insider Buying: Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Vice Chairman Acquires 250,000 Shares of Stock

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Vice Chairman Joshua Kushner acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Joshua Kushner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 31st, Joshua Kushner acquired 305,539 shares of Oscar Health stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.24 per share, for a total transaction of $4,656,414.36.

On Friday, August 27th, Joshua Kushner acquired 217,590 shares of Oscar Health stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $3,057,139.50.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Joshua Kushner purchased 31,794 shares of Oscar Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.18 per share, for a total transaction of $419,044.92.

On Monday, August 23rd, Joshua Kushner purchased 125,900 shares of Oscar Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,637,959.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Joshua Kushner purchased 68,542 shares of Oscar Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $919,148.22.

Oscar Health stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.11. 2,274,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,210. Oscar Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.77.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $529.28 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OSCR shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $44.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen began coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 155.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 0.7% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 231,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 11.6% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 69.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

