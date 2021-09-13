Insider Buying: Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Insider Buys 69 Shares of Stock

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) insider Geoffrey Richard Carter acquired 69 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 218 ($2.85) per share, with a total value of £150.42 ($196.52).

Geoffrey Richard Carter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 10th, Geoffrey Richard Carter acquired 66 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 228 ($2.98) per share, with a total value of £150.48 ($196.60).

On Thursday, July 29th, Geoffrey Richard Carter bought 10,000 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 234 ($3.06) per share, with a total value of £23,400 ($30,572.25).

On Monday, July 12th, Geoffrey Richard Carter purchased 58 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.40) per share, for a total transaction of £150.80 ($197.02).

On Thursday, July 1st, Geoffrey Richard Carter sold 4,293 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.34), for a total transaction of £10,990.08 ($14,358.61).

Shares of LON:SBRE traded up GBX 2.25 ($0.03) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 223.25 ($2.92). The stock had a trading volume of 23,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,237. Sabre Insurance Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 211 ($2.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 290 ($3.79). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 235.24 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 249.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £558.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a GBX 3.70 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Sabre Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.79%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Agricole decreased their target price on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 264 ($3.45) to GBX 261 ($3.41) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Sabre Insurance Group to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 257 ($3.36) to GBX 224 ($2.93) in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

