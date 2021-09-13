Insider Buying: Superior Gold Inc. (CVE:SGI) Director Acquires 400,000 Shares of Stock

Superior Gold Inc. (CVE:SGI) Director ZCR Corp. bought 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$224,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,598,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,455,321.28.

SGI stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$0.54. The company had a trading volume of 104,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.53, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.63 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.68. Superior Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.51 and a 12 month high of C$0.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$65.79 million and a PE ratio of 13.41.

Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$42.27 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Superior Gold Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine that is located approximately 800km northeast of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as 2525908 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Superior Gold Inc in December 2016.

