Insider Buying: The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (TSE:TGOD) Senior Officer Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (TSE:TGOD) Senior Officer Matt Schmidt bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 309,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$54,107.90.

Shares of TGOD stock traded down C$0.01 on Monday, reaching C$0.17. The stock had a trading volume of 19,704,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,656,874. The stock has a market cap of C$89.95 million and a P/E ratio of -0.65. The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.17 and a 1 year high of C$0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.77, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.32.

The Green Organic Dutchman Company Profile

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells organic cannabis in Canada. It offers organic cannabis products, such as cannabis plants, cannabis plant seeds, dried cannabis, fresh cannabis, cannabis oils, cannabis topicals, cannabis extracts, and edible cannabis to retailers or distributors, and federal licensed entities.

