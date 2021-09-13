Insider Buying: The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (TSE:TGOD) Senior Officer Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (TSE:TGOD) Senior Officer Matt Schmidt bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 309,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$54,107.90.
Shares of TGOD stock traded down C$0.01 on Monday, reaching C$0.17. The stock had a trading volume of 19,704,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,656,874. The stock has a market cap of C$89.95 million and a P/E ratio of -0.65. The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.17 and a 1 year high of C$0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.77, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.32.
The Green Organic Dutchman Company Profile
Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks
Receive News & Ratings for The Green Organic Dutchman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Green Organic Dutchman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.