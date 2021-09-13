Insider Buying: Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Chairman Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Chairman Matthew Ohayer acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.10 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Matthew Ohayer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 12th, Matthew Ohayer acquired 5,000 shares of Vital Farms stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $89,250.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VITL traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.08. The company had a trading volume of 234,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,140. The company has a market cap of $686.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.68 and a beta of 0.10. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $41.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.31.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Vital Farms had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $60.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.75 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vital Farms by 241.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,954,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089,951 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the second quarter worth $15,872,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the first quarter worth $12,845,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 74.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,103,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,032,000 after purchasing an additional 471,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the first quarter worth $6,730,000. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VITL. Cowen began coverage on Vital Farms in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Vital Farms from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vital Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

