Insider Selling: 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) CFO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) CFO William E. Shea sold 50,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $1,608,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,937,362.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

FLWS stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.35. 360,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,241. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.69. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.72.

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $487.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.95 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FLWS shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 2.7% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 76,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1,765.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 720,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,952,000 after purchasing an additional 681,605 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the second quarter worth about $4,153,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the second quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 102,614.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 7,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc engages in the provision of gifts for all celebratory occasions. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral, Gourmet Food and Gift Baskets and BloomNet Wire. The firm offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.