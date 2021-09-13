Insider Selling: Bango plc (LON:BGO) Insider Sells 5,674 Shares of Stock

Bango plc (LON:BGO) insider Paul Larbey sold 5,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.81), for a total value of £12,199.10 ($15,938.20).

Shares of BGO opened at GBX 221.50 ($2.89) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 213.84 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 214.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £168.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.00. Bango plc has a 12-month low of GBX 148.12 ($1.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 308 ($4.02).

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on shares of Bango in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Bango plc develops, markets, and sells technology that enables the marketing and sale of products and services to mobile phone users. The company offers Bango Marketplace that enables app marketers in finding Bango Audiences to directly reach new paying users; Bango Payments, which connects online app stores and merchants to approximately 3 billion users; Bango Resale, a solution to deliver the results from reselling and bundling products and services; and Bango Boost+, a customer and revenue growth program.

