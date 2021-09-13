Insider Selling: Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) VP Sells 10,562 Shares of Stock

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) VP Jodee Benson sold 10,562 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $929,456.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jodee Benson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 29th, Jodee Benson sold 38,311 shares of Cirrus Logic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $3,262,181.65.

On Friday, June 25th, Jodee Benson sold 6,478 shares of Cirrus Logic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $531,196.00.

CRUS traded up $0.72 on Monday, hitting $87.31. 296,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,058. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.28 and a fifty-two week high of $103.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.87.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $277.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.77.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,508,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 67.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,182,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,639,000 after purchasing an additional 475,050 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,270,000. Contour Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,037,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,999,000 after buying an additional 407,243 shares during the period. Finally, Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,069,000. 84.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

