Insider Selling: Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) VP Sells 10,562 Shares of Stock

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) VP Jodee Benson sold 10,562 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $929,456.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Jodee Benson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 29th, Jodee Benson sold 38,311 shares of Cirrus Logic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $3,262,181.65.
- On Friday, June 25th, Jodee Benson sold 6,478 shares of Cirrus Logic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $531,196.00.
CRUS traded up $0.72 on Monday, hitting $87.31. 296,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,058. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.28 and a fifty-two week high of $103.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.87.
CRUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.77.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,508,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 67.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,182,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,639,000 after purchasing an additional 475,050 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,270,000. Contour Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,037,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,999,000 after buying an additional 407,243 shares during the period. Finally, Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,069,000. 84.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cirrus Logic Company Profile
Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.
