Insider Selling: ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Director Sells 220,899 Shares of Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Director Hans Tung sold 220,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $1,557,337.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ WISH traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,112,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,347,262. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion and a PE ratio of -1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.67. ContextLogic Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.14 and a 1-year high of $32.85.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $656.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.11 million. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 32.07% and a negative return on equity of 296.87%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in ContextLogic during the 1st quarter worth $177,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ContextLogic by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,296 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ContextLogic during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in ContextLogic by 1,739.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 172,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 162,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ContextLogic by 120.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 738,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,664,000 after acquiring an additional 403,719 shares during the last quarter. 26.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WISH shares. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on ContextLogic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Cowen lowered shares of ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ContextLogic from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ContextLogic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

