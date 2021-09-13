Insider Selling: Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Major Shareholder Sells 13,727 Shares of Stock

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) major shareholder Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 13,727 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total value of $402,887.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 3,595 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $104,614.50.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 25,067 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $727,945.68.

On Friday, September 3rd, Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 12,731 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $376,837.60.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 5,714 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total value of $168,391.58.

On Monday, August 30th, Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 31,001 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $908,329.30.

On Friday, August 27th, Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 13,357 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total value of $388,555.13.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 1,713 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total value of $49,831.17.

On Monday, August 23rd, Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 53,359 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total value of $1,553,280.49.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 2,510 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $72,915.50.

NASDAQ CGEM traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $28.89. The company had a trading volume of 162,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,724. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.25 and its 200-day moving average is $31.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.59 and a 52 week high of $59.85.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cullinan Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cullinan Oncology from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGEM. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter worth about $329,772,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter worth about $71,699,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter worth about $47,760,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter worth about $44,833,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter worth about $44,757,000. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

About Cullinan Oncology

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

