Insider Selling: DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) CFO Sells 407 Shares of Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 407 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.36, for a total transaction of $220,333.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jereme M. Sylvain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DexCom alerts:

On Tuesday, September 7th, Jereme M. Sylvain sold 587 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.41, for a total transaction of $320,155.67.

Shares of DexCom stock traded down $8.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $540.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 683,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,943. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $495.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $420.00. The firm has a market cap of $52.29 billion, a PE ratio of 102.94, a P/E/G ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.63 and a 52 week high of $559.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on DexCom in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on DexCom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stephens boosted their price target on DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen lowered their price target on DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on DexCom from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $500.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 28.2% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,055,349,000 after acquiring an additional 645,568 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 4.6% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,373,148 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $852,886,000 after purchasing an additional 105,339 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in DexCom by 0.3% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,974,019 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $842,906,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in DexCom by 201.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,868,977 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $671,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 42.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $781,591,000 after purchasing an additional 542,070 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.