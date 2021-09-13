Insider Selling: DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Insider Sells 5,597 Shares of Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) insider Andrew K. Balo sold 5,597 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.78, for a total transaction of $3,060,327.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of DXCM stock traded down $8.95 on Monday, hitting $540.43. The stock had a trading volume of 683,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,943. The business has a 50 day moving average of $495.03 and a 200 day moving average of $420.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.25. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $305.63 and a 12-month high of $559.75. The stock has a market cap of $52.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%. As a group, research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DexCom from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on DexCom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $466.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on DexCom from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $500.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in DexCom by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 259,618 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $110,857,000 after purchasing an additional 16,677 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in DexCom during the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in DexCom by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 34,787 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in DexCom by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,996 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $17,693,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in DexCom by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps.

