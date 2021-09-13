Insider Selling: eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $1,865,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jason Gesing also recently made the following trade(s):

Get eXp World alerts:

On Friday, August 20th, Jason Gesing sold 11,500 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $462,415.00.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.25, for a total transaction of $2,050,000.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $1,518,000.00.

eXp World stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.97. 642,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,618,007. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $18.38 and a one year high of $90.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.95 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.15.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. eXp World had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 45.37%. The business had revenue of $999.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. eXp World’s revenue for the quarter was up 182.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. eXp World’s payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EXPI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of eXp World from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of eXp World in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of eXp World from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 59,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 53,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 13,740 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 648,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,124,000 after acquiring an additional 129,780 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 124.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 58,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 32,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 121,592.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 17,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.98% of the company’s stock.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.