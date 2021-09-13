Insider Selling: Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) CEO Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) CEO Patrick Harshman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $896,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,022,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,159,763.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Harmonic stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,063,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,813. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $936.62 million, a PE ratio of -919.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.79. Harmonic Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $113.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLIT. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HLIT shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Harmonic from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on Harmonic from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

