Insider Selling: Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Director Sells 575 Shares of Stock

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Director Christine Garvey sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $20,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:PEAK traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.48. 2,606,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,293,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $37.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.85. The firm has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 73.17%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.85.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PEAK. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

