Insider Selling: Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) COO Sells 35,276 Shares of Stock

Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) COO John Strosahl sold 35,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $1,307,681.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of BATS JAMF traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.82. 840,739 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.25.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $86.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JAMF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jamf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jamf in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Jamf in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Jamf in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jamf currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JAMF. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jamf during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jamf by 125.0% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Jamf by 1,699.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter.

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

