Insider Selling: KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) CFO Sells 6,617 Shares of Stock

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total value of $2,222,782.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,325.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of KLAC traded up $5.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $355.60. 969,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.71. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $174.70 and a 12-month high of $359.69. The company has a market cap of $54.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $327.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.73.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. On average, research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. KLA’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in KLA by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,597,000 after acquiring an additional 6,807 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in KLA by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in KLA by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 12,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 1,005.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 52,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,347,000 after acquiring an additional 47,753 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen lifted their price target on KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.81.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.