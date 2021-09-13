Insider Selling: Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 10,000 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total transaction of $757,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:KFY traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.19. 299,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,389. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.58. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $27.93 and a 52-week high of $76.50.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.52 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KFY. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 14,393 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the first quarter worth $270,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 28.6% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 6.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,596,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on KFY shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

