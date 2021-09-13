Insider Selling: Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.37, for a total transaction of $4,273,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of LULU traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $425.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,244,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,953. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $395.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $349.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.36. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $434.22.
Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have weighed in on LULU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $436.00 to $474.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $446.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $447.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $476.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.33.
Lululemon Athletica Company Profile
lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.
