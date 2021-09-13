Insider Selling: Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.37, for a total transaction of $4,273,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of LULU traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $425.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,244,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,953. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $395.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $349.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.36. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $434.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 386,691 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $134,590,000 after purchasing an additional 45,999 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,540 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,427 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $74,968,000 after purchasing an additional 21,506 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on LULU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $436.00 to $474.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $446.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $447.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $476.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.33.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

