Insider Selling: Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Insider Sells 1,721 Shares of Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) insider Bruce Rogers sold 1,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $111,865.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Bruce Rogers also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 10th, Bruce Rogers sold 8,279 shares of Morphic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $539,045.69.
NASDAQ MORF traded up $1.44 on Monday, hitting $65.48. 157,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,896. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.66 and a 200 day moving average of $58.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.38 and a beta of 1.20. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.52 and a twelve month high of $93.00.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Morphic by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,432,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,751,000 after purchasing an additional 39,742 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its holdings in Morphic by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 2,999,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,797,000 after buying an additional 159,431 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Morphic by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,453,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,404,000 after buying an additional 297,877 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Morphic by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 976,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,044,000 after buying an additional 26,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Morphic by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 938,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,365,000 after buying an additional 451,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.
About Morphic
Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.
