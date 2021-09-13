Insider Selling: Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Insider Sells 1,721 Shares of Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) insider Bruce Rogers sold 1,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $111,865.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Bruce Rogers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Bruce Rogers sold 8,279 shares of Morphic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $539,045.69.

NASDAQ MORF traded up $1.44 on Monday, hitting $65.48. 157,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,896. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.66 and a 200 day moving average of $58.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.38 and a beta of 1.20. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.52 and a twelve month high of $93.00.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $3.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 million. Morphic had a negative return on equity of 24.79% and a negative net margin of 158.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Morphic by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,432,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,751,000 after purchasing an additional 39,742 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its holdings in Morphic by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 2,999,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,797,000 after buying an additional 159,431 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Morphic by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,453,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,404,000 after buying an additional 297,877 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Morphic by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 976,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,044,000 after buying an additional 26,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Morphic by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 938,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,365,000 after buying an additional 451,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

