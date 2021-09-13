Insider Selling: Nano One Materials Corp. (CVE:NNO) Director Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Nano One Materials Corp. (CVE:NNO) Director Lyle Brown sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.43, for a total value of C$66,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 200,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$887,475.19.

Shares of NNO traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$4.88. 166,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,080. The stock has a market capitalization of C$464.73 million and a PE ratio of -43.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 23.54 and a current ratio of 23.85. Nano One Materials Corp. has a 52 week low of C$1.22 and a 52 week high of C$6.50.

About Nano One Materials

Nano One Materials Corp. produces cathode active materials for lithium-ion battery applications in electric vehicles, energy storage systems, and consumer electronics. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

